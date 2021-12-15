FULTON – Lynn T. Shirk, age 72 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital with his family by his side.

Lynn proudly served his country in the US Navy for eight years. He retired from Entergy after over 25 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and four wheeling with his closet friends at camp. He was well known and always had a smile on his face to share. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Lynn was predeceased by his parents, John and Arlene Shirk; brother, John Shirk; and sister, Carol Keltz.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Theresa Shirk; children, Angela Shirk, Thomas Shirk, and Joseph (Nicole) Shirk; grandchildren, Nathan, Ava, Owen, and Jackson; brother, Gary Shirk; faithful companions, Daisy and Petey; several nieces, nephews and friends.

As per Lynn’s wishes there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...