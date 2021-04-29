Madelyn Lovell

FULTON – Madelyn (Morris) Lovell, age 68 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Madelyn was a devoted wife, mother and proud grandmother. She was an avid animal lover. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and even shared a birthday with her youngest granddaughter. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Church in Fulton and served as a Eucharistic minister.

Madelyn earned her master’s degree in 1997 in History and Women’s Studies. She taught for a short time at Syracuse University while working towards earning her PHD. After Fred suffered a minor stroke Madelyn put her studies on pause to tend to her loving husband. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Madelyn was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Verna Morris, and her brother, Robert Jr.

Madelyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Fred Lovell, Sr.; children, Fred (Amy) Lovell, Jr., Lisa (David Mero) Gerth, and David Lovell; son-in-law, David Gerth; grandchildren, Zachery, Abigail and Connor Lovell, Emily, Michael, and Katie Gerth, Makala (Zachary) Cole and Valerie Mero; great grandchildren, Sara Mero and Liam Cole; her loving in laws; special friend, Theresa Wright; faithful companion, Slade; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Madelyn’s name to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Rte 1, Oswego, NY 13126. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

