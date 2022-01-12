FULTON – Margaret “Peg” Cowley Acquaviva, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Sodus, New York.

Born in Utica, New York, she resided in the Fulton, New York, area since 1967. She graduated from the St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing and Catholic University. In 1979, Margaret retired from the Oswego County Health Department as a Public Health Nurse after over 10 years of service. She was an active board member for the Fulton Consolidated School System and the Gauchos Drum and Bugle Corps and an avid gardener and will be remembered for her rose gardens. Mrs. Acquaviva was a communicant of Church of the Holy Trinity (Immaculate Conception), Fulton.

Peg was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas J. who died in 1978, two daughters, Ann Nasca who died in 2000 and Cathy Acquaviva in 2018 and by two brothers, John Cowley and James Danquer.

Peg is survived by her three daughters, Mary (Gary) Clark, Joan Acquaviva, and Peggy Acquaviva; five sons, Nicholas Acquaviva II, Thomas (Cindy) Acquaviva, John (Sandra) Acquaviva, Art (Mary) Acquaviva and Patrick (Linda) Acquaviva; several nieces and nephews from the Utica area; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Holy Trinity, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

If you wish, please plant a tree in remembrance of Peg or make a donation to a charity of one’s choice in her name.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related