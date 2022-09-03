MARTVILLE, NY – Marion Teachout, Jr., 96, of Martville, New York, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Oswego Hospital.

He was born March 19, 1926, in Martville, the son of Kate and Marion J. Teachout.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marian “Sally” Walker Teachout; son, Steven R. Teachout; and two brothers, Curtis and Stuart Walker.

He is survived by his daughter Eileen (David) Teachout Smith of Syracuse; son, Marc J. Teachout of Martville; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Dunsmoor) Teachout of Romulus, NY; six grandchildren, Dr. Stephanie (Michael Ferguson) Teachout, Jeffrey Teachout, Tyler Teachout, Marcus Teachout, Carley Teachout, and Mackenzie Teachout.

He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and a life-long member of the Sterling Hannibal community. He was a past member of the Hannibal community Church, past master of the Hannibal Masonic Lodge, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a past Town of Sterling Supervisor. He held many jobs including running the family turkey farm (1965), school bus driver and retired from Xerox Corp in Webster, NY; after retirement he worked as a carpenter and volunteered for Sterling Historical Society. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sterling Historical Society, 1294 State Route 104A, Sterling, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m. with a masonic service and funeral service to follow at 6pm at 837 Cayuga St, Hannibal, NY 13074. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

