FULTON – Martha J. Roden Wilson, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Morningstar Residential Care Center.

She was born August 2, 1939, in Newport, New Hampshire, a daughter to the late Martin and Mary Batchelor Roden. Martha was a graduate of Hannibal Central School in June 1957. She was formally employed with Forest Manor Nursing Home in Hope, New Jersey. Martha was a foster mother to numerous children over the years, totaling 27 children. She loved to play BINGO, reading, family history (genealogy), SU Basketball, baseball but above all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Martha was predeceased by her father, Martin “Jack” Roden; mother, Mary Batchelor Roden Mahaney; step-father, Merton Mahaney; two brothers, John and Bill Roden and two sisters, Mary Bohrer and Helen Kachurak.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 41 years, Harold Wilson; three children, Robert (Lynne) Coant of Fulton, Elizabeth (Dale) Rodenbaugh of PA and David (Carrie) Coant of Fulton; eight grandchildren, Christopher Coant, Brandon Coant, Bryan (Monica) Newton, Renee Fenske, Sarah (Chris) Sundburg, Daniel Coant, Mandy (Jared) Coyne and Charles Hyland; four great-grandchildren, Kian, Loriann, Ellie and Greyson; one sister, Margaret “Peg” Howard; two brothers, Michael (Diane) Roden and Daniel (Ann) Mahaney as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Martville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Martha’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...