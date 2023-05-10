FULTON – Martha Zahler, age 88 of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Emma Zahler who were born in Switzerland; brothers, John and Walter Zahler; and a sister, Ruth.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Martha worked in Syracuse for Proctor and Gamble in the State Tower Building and in Fulton at Huhtamaki for many years. She was a sweet and generous person who enjoyed doing things for others, sharing something from her kitchen and taking flowers to friends who were homebound.

She enjoyed the Geese in the yard, a cat in her lap and driving her pick-up truck. We’re Thankful for all the wonderful memories. Martha was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service celebrating Martha’s life will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney, NY.

