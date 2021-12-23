FULTON – Martin P. Lamirande, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Oswego Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1957, in Syracuse, New York, a son to Phillip Lamirande and Maureen Lyons Lamirande. Marty worked as a chef for many years in Baldwinsville, Florida, The Tavern on the Lock and Blue Moon but was last employed at Multi Color Corp. in Fulton. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, boating but above all enjoyed spending time with his family.

Marty was predeceased by his mother, Maureen.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Frawley Lamirande; two daughters, Heather Lamirande of Fulton and Cori (Mike Annal) Welch of Oswego; one son, John Salmonsen; six grandchildren, Donald, Joshua and Samantha Welch, Katie, Allison and Justin Salmonsen; six great-grandsons; eight siblings as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Marty’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 West First Street South, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

