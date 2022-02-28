.Mary Rugg Meyer

FULTON – Mary “Peggy” Rugg Meyer, age 97, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Mary was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Lora Merrill Rugg; her husband, Jerry Meyer; a son, Thomas Meyer; and three sisters, Helen Hasto and Dorothy Foster and Lora Moses; granddaughter, Sarah Busch; and step-grandchild, Daniel.

Surviving are her four sons, William (Maryann) Meyer of Delaware, Joseph (Joann) Meyer of Little Rock, AR, Gerald Meyer of Fulton and Robert (Cathy) Meyer of TX; two daughters, Mary (Jack) Cooper of Fulton and Patricia (Paul) Busch of Oswego; sister, Fran Steinitz of NH; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Parish will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton will be in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton, 13069 or a charity of one’s choice.

