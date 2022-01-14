OSWEGO COUNTY – Michael A. Loomis,“Buggy,” born January 12, 1992, unfortunately passed away too soon on January 10, 2022.

He is survived by his parents, Ann and David Loomis, his younger sister, Makenzie, and fiancé, Ronnie. Along with his grandparents, Michael and Joyce Dopp; aunts and uncles, Mary and Sean Fowler, Dale and Karen Dopp and more. Along with many loving cousins. His loved ones surrounded him as he passed at Oswego Hospital. Just two days shy of 30 years old, he left behind so much love and many memories.

Michael was into all types of gaming and loved Star Wars. He had such a positive personality and a laugh that would make your heart melt. Despite having Asperger’s Autism, he overcame every obstacle that came in his path. He was a very brave man, highly intelligent, creative, and immensely caring to all.

Per families request no calling hours will be held. Instead, a Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 29 from 12-4 p.m. at the Hannibal American Legion, 226 Rochester Street, Hannibal, NY 13074.

Michael’s friends have started a GoFundMe which can be found on sister, Makenzie Loomis’s Facebook profile for any donations.

May the Force Be with You.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...