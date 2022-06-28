FULTON – Myron Fuller, Jr, age 60, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at home with his family by his side.

Myron was an avid trapper, fisherman, and hunter; trapping being his favorite. Myron was the true definition of a free spirit in every sense. He was all about peace love, happiness, and the Grateful Dead.

Born in Ogdensburg, New York, to the late Myron Sr. and Leona “Sam.” He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and uncle who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Amber Nicole and Autumn Taylor; grandson, Julian Firenze; nephew, James “Dude”; four siblings, Timothy, Penny, Lori (John) Clark and Melody all of Fulton, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

