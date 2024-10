OSWEGO – Nancy McDevitt (Spilman) Coppola, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 21, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer, in her home with family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 8 from 2-3 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Connects https://www.cancerconnects.org/donations in Nancy’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...