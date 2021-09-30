FULTON – Patricia “Pat” Mae Aaserud, 84, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Cortland, New York, she was the daughter of Richard and Frances (Neary) Paige. She grew up in Baldwinsville, New York, and graduated from Elizabeth Street School. Pat worked as a proofreader for Deluxe Check Printers and in the production department at Syroco. When her children were little, she also taught Sunday School and was a Girl Scout Leader. Pat enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, visiting little shops and adventures with her husband, Bob. She will always be remembered for her caring nature.

Pat was predeceased by her son, Steven Cole, grandson, Michael Cole and sister, Dorothy Raymond.

Surviving are her husband, Robert “Bob” Aaserud; daughters, Laura Cole, Kathleen Perkins, Patricia (Eric Mackin) Cole-Landers, Valerie (Patrick) Cochrane and Belinda Cole; nine grandchildren, Amy, Joshua, Kelsi, Sarah, Catherine, Steven, Emily, Patrick and Isaiah; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Swartz and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11-1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Lysander Union Cemetery, Lamson Road, Lysander.

