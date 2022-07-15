FULTON – Paul “Pops” Firenze Jr., age 74 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul Firenze and Nina Ruth Patterson; son, Kevin M. Firenze

Pops is survived by his children, Lori Sherman, Jodi Sherman, Julie Bond (Patterson), Paul E. Firenze, Robert C. Firenze, Mary (Joshua) A. Tillotson, Katlynn M. Firenze, Crystina L. Firenze; brother, Tweet Firenze; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Pops was born in Ohio where he spent his younger years in the military and drove tractor trailers. He later moved to Fulton, NY. Pops was a grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout his life he enjoyed every moment he got to spend with his family. He enjoyed gambling, camping, darts, and especially fishing. He lived his life full of adventures and was free spirited.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow at noon at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY 13069. A burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...