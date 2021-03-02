FULTON – Paul Sawyer, 66, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at home with his beloved dog by his side.

Born in Syracuse, a son to the late Robert and Natalie (Kazimer) Sawyer. He was a lifelong resident of Fulton and worked for several years as a painter. Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Sue (Hilton) Sawyer; five children, Paul (Tina) Sawyer, Jayme (Matthew) Whitman, Michael Sawyer, Jeffrey (Jill) Sawyer, Joseph (Amanda) Sawyer; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, David (Kim) Sawyer; best friend, Dave (Deb) McKee and several nieces and nephews.

As per Paul’s wishes, all services will be private. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

