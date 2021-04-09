FULTON – Phillip N. Bailey, 54, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Born in Fulton, he was the son to the late Nelson and Patricia (Grandjean) Bailey. Phil graduated from Hannibal High School in 1984. He served as a Fire Fighter for the Fulton Fire Department from 1990-2015.

Phil enjoyed working on his acres of gardens, always trying to give away vegetables to his family and friends. He also liked wood-working and home improvement projects. Phil especially loved playing with his grandchildren and Saturday darts with Miles.

He was predeceased by his sister, Mary.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Lori Bailey; two children, Jennifer (Ryan) Rienhardt and Mark (Erin Reidy) Bailey; three grandchildren, Noah, Landon and Tucker; brother, Patrick (Rose) Bailey; three sisters, Linda Moore, Janice (Craig) Howard and Gayle (Mike) Davis; his best friend, Miles Wiltse and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A private burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/ in Phil’s memory.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...