FULTON – Raymond Francis “Mike” Fowler, 85, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away at home on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Born June 16, 1936, in Fulton, he was a son of the late Frances Eckard and Raymond and Marion Fowler. Mike was united in marriage to Carole Ann (Blake) Fowler on June 25, 1956. Carole passed away on June 24, 2016, and Mike fully grieved her loss until his own death.

Mike is survived by three daughters, Debra (James) Steen of Unadilla, GA, Diane King of Oswego, NY and Doreen (John) Mills of Alexandria, PA; four grandchildren, Ryan King, Brett (Sara) King, Emily (Nicholas) Shaffer and Erin Mills; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Elana Shaffer and Cameron and Remi King; two half-brothers, Richard (Linda) Fowler and James (Nancy) Fowler as well as a niece, Julie Fowler and two nephews, Jonathan Fowler and Timothy Fowler.

He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Jeffrey King and two brothers, Gary and Lee Fowler.

Mike joined the Fulton Police Department as a Patrolman in 1964 and retired as an Investigator in August 1985. He was an Army veteran serving from 1956-1958. Mike had also worked as a machinist for Sealright in Fulton, NY, a school bus driver, and golf course groundskeeper.

Mike enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and good friend.

All services will be held privately. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

