Rebecca A. Fink

OSWEGO – Rebecca A. “Becky” Fink, age 35 of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital.

Becky was predeceased by her father, David Fink.

Becky is survived by her loving mother, Anna Snyder; children, Dylan, Hailie, Skye, Kenny, Aaron, Vanessa, and Mathew; siblings, Tina, John, Ashley, and Charles; many nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.

Becky enjoyed music, concerts, and spending time with all the children in the family. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street. A private burial will be held in the spring. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

