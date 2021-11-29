HANNIBAL, NY – Rev. Jeanine M. Haven, 51, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after battling cancer.

She was born in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late James Sr. and Beverly (Pierce) Haven. Jeanine graduated from Hannibal Central Schools in 1988. She attended SUNY Oswego receiving her bachelors then followed with seminary school at The Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Jeanine has worked as a minister for over 15 years. She had a love for music and was an accomplished vocalist, singing with many different groups. Jeanine enjoyed visiting Alexandria Bay and loved touring Boldt Castle.

Surviving are her brother, James, Jr. “Jimmy” (Marian) Haven, and her adored nephew, Jack.

All services will be private. Burial will be in Fairdale Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Charles & Mary Haney Fund, 140 W. 6th Street, Suite 110 Oswego, NY 13126 Attn: Upstate Cancer Center of Oswego.

