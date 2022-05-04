AUBURN, NY – Richard E. Roach, age 73 of Auburn, New York, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Auburn Memorial Hospital.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Roach; and son, Christopher Roach in 1971.

He is survived by his children, Michelle (Aaron Ingersoll) Roach, Melody (Ed Chadwick) Samara, and Scott (Kate) Roach; grandchildren, Mike Lumb, Dallas DeNise, Maddy DeNise, Zachary Ingersoll, Denver Ingersoll, Cheyenne Wiggins, Justin Roach and Sara Roach; special friend, Neil (Toni) Sharp; wife, Audrey; and his faithful companions, Molly and Trixie.

Richard loved painting, riding his scooter everywhere, oldies music, playing Yahtzee and pool. He was a loving father, grandfather, husband and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

As per Richard’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

