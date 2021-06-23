CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Richard G. Yarman, Sr., age 83, of Central Square, New York, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, with his family by his side.

Richard retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He was a proud Army Veteran and an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming and gardening. Richard enjoyed family gatherings. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Elsworth Yarman.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara J. Yarman; children, Richard Jr. (Vicky), Teresa, Julia (Josh), Barbie, Melanie, and Richie (Bethany); brother, Henry (Bridgette) Yarman; grandchildren, Andrew, Kaylee, Anthony, Amber, Ashley, James, Sara, Jessica, Aaron; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Rest In Peace, Dad. We love you.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6pm with military honors at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

