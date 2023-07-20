FULTON, NY – Robert A. “Bob” Aaserud, 78, of Fulton, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Born in Sandy Creek, NY, he was a son to the late Carl and Margaret Aaserud and graduated from Sandy Creek Schools.

He lived in Phoenix, AZ and Lynchburg, VA with his wife, Pat, for many years before settling in Fulton. Bob was a talented machinist and owned a business in Phoenix, NY and also worked as a machinist for Syroco for several years.

He loved fishing, his ’58 Dodge Coronet, the NY Giants, enjoyed spending time with his friends, and listening to country music – especially Hank Williams.

Bob was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Patricia in 2021; his siblings, Richard Anton Aaserud, Claudia Lucille Allen, Raymond Charles Aaserud, Kenneth James Aaserud; his granddaughter, Maggie Sheldon; his grandson, Michael S. Cole and stepson, Steve H. Cole.

Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly (James) Desimone; step-daughters, Laura Cole, Kathleen Perkins, Patricia (Eric Mackin) Cole-Landers, Valerie (Patrick) Cochrane and Belinda Cole; brother, William Joseph (Ann) Aaserud; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held by his family at a later date. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

