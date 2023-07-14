FULTON, NY – Robert “Bob” J. Canale, age 70 of Fulton, NY passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 13, 2023. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Victor Sr. and Pearl Canale.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Melinda (Pringle) Canale; children, Marie (Christopher) Mathes and Mark (Lindsay) Canale; grandchildren, Joseph and Alianna; brother, Victor (Brenda) Canale Jr; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Bob was born and raised in Fulton. He was a 1971 graduate from G. Ray Bodley High school. Bob retired from Northern Ready Mix after 48 years of service. He was very dedicated and was an extremely hard worker. He enjoyed going to camp at Brennans Beach with his family since 1995. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 .p.m at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...