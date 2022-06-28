Robert L. Billings

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Robert L. “Driver” Billings, 66, of Baldwinsville, New York, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Auburn, New York, he was a son to James and Jeannette Billings. Robert was a 1976 graduate of Phoenix High School. He was a highway worker for the NYS Department of Transportation and a member of the Teamsters Union for over 30 years. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Robert was predeceased by his father, James and his sister, Betty.

Surviving are his fiancé, Moe; son, Brendon (Erin); stepdaughter, Jessica; five grandchildren, Evan, LeeAnna, Benjamin, Reagan, and CJ; siblings, Nancy (Richard), Janice (Jim), Jim (Julie), Mary (Frank), Barbara (Doug), Liz (Dave); several nieces, nephews, and his beloved cat, Vivian.

A private burial will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank of CNY https://give.foodbankcny.org/ in Robert’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

