FULTON – Russell “Gene” Whitmer, 91, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Christmas Day.

Born in Indiana, Gene moved here with his wife in the 50s. He spent his career as a dairy farmer and worked for the Cooperative Extension. Gene loved his cows, enjoyed flowers and volunteering with 4-H.

He is survived by his four children; Daniel Whitmer, Mary Lee (Kirk) Baron, Carolee Quay and Annette (Daniel) Wallace; five grandchildren, Nicole, Chelsea, Erika, Keegan, and Nicholas; one great-grandchild, Daniel; sister, Evelyn and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2022. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

