Sandra J. Curtis

STERLING, NY – Sandra J. “Sandy” Curtis, 83, of Sterling, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Born in Palermo to the late Howard and Agnes (Miner) Coates, she lived most of her life in the Sterling area. Sandy was employed as a cook for over 30 years in the Red Creek Central School District until her retirement in 2001. Aside from being a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she also enjoyed gardening, bowling and her winter trips to live in Florida.

Sandy was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, James, in 2005 as well as four grandchildren, Jamie, Lori, Brandon, and Jennifer Curtis and her sister, Sharon Rocha.

Surviving are five children, James Curtis of Martville, Susan (Dennis) Lavere of Adams, Steven (Melody) Curtis of TN, Larry (Tammy) Curtis of Red Creek and Donald (Debi) Curtis of Camillus; sister, Emilie (Stan) Struthurs of FL; brother, Howard (Patty) Coates of Clay; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on April 17 at Southside Cemetery, Red Creek. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hannibal American Legion, 226 Rochester Street, Hannibal from noon to 4 p.m.

Contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to the Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department, 14474 Short Cut Road, Fair Haven, NY 13064. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

