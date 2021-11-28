MEXICO, NY – Sheila A. Renski, age 84 of Mexico, New York, passed away on November 24, 2021.

She is survived by her brother, Neil Vandamn; her sons, William H. Battles and Ralph D. Battles; daughter-in-law, Mellissa K. Battles; six grandchildren, Joe Battles, Amanda Emmons, Audry Lapoint, Billie Joe Fortino, David Battles, and Tony Battles; several great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.

Services will be held for the immediate family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

