OSWEGO COUNTY – Stanley E. Axtell, 84, of Chittenango, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Born and raised in Martville, New York, Stan graduated from Hannibal High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation, he married Mary Longley, his high school sweetheart. They moved to Dover, Delaware, where he served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon leaving the service, they returned to Crocketts, and raised their family. He worked as a co-owner of Kenwell Sheet Metal in Fulton, New York, where he stayed until his retirement.

Stan considered himself very fortunate to be able to enjoy over 30 years of retirement. With it, came some wonderful opportunities, such as trips out west, winters in Florida, boating on the bay, fishing, and lots of golf! ?Although his health suffered somewhat over the past year, his zest for life never did. Always positive, if life handed him a lemon he would exchange it for a lime and toss it in a gin and tonic.

He continued to enjoy life, including another winter in Florida with his wife, Ruth, where they were able to visit with their Betmar friends. Upon returning home to Chittenango in the spring, they began making many trips to his summer home on Fair Haven bay, his slice of Heaven on Earth.

Additionally, this past summer he was able to spend time with his daughter, along with gatherings with many family members. He also went to a car show with his brother, took in the July 4th firework show on the bay, listened to a couple of bands at Porch Fest in Fair Haven, New York, played a lot of Shut the Box games with his wife over morning coffee, and a lot of Farkel when visiting his son and family in Fair Haven.

Stan was predeceased by his first wife, Mary (Longley) Axtell in 2001, as well as his brother Carlton (Samuel) Axtell, and sisters Betty Cook and Barbara Fowler.

Stan is survived by his wife Ruth, (Shafer) Axtell of Chittenango; son, Richard (Linda) Axtell of Martville; daughter, Rhonda (Harry) Jones of Ridgeland, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Connie (Mike) Gibson of Oswego, New York; stepson, Steve (Lauralee) Shafer of Chittenango; brother, Dale (Sue) Axtell of Centreville, Maryland; grandchildren, Shawn (Jane) Axtell and Kacy Jones; along with stepgrandchildren Renee (Dan) Smith, Mike (Jennifer) Baum, Nikki (Scott) Newton, Matt Shafer, Corey Shafer, Ryan Grulich, Zach (Emilia) Grulich, as well as six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Martville Cemetery.

