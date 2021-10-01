Stephen J. Diak

FULTON – Stephen J. “Steve” Diak, age 75 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, Steve and June Diak; and sister, Marylee Tetro.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Diane Diak; son, Jamie (Margie) Diak; daughter, Sabrina Diak; brothers, Donald Diak, and David (Kathy) Diak; grandchildren, Jonathan, Lauren, Matthew, Christopher, Noah and Hunter; several nieces and nephews.

Steve proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a military police officer. He retired from Lakeview Lanes after 50 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Donations can be made to the Syracuse VA Medical Center, 800 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 https://www.va.gov/syracuse-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.

A private service will be held on Tuesday for the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

