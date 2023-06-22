FULTON, NY – Steven Ray Thomas Carter, 36, of Fulton passed away on June 16, 2023 at Oswego Hospital. He enjoyed building and fixing computers, but his greatest joy was spending time with family.

Predeceased by: grandparents, Mary and Fred Collins, Roy and Bessy Smith, Thomas Farr, Sr., Evelyn Cooper and niece, Jessica Scovial.

Survived by: parents, Tina Farr, Patrick Smith, George Swatkowski, Steven Carter; sisters, Evelyn (Patrick) Hinkley, Nikita Smith; brother, Kevin Kirkpatrick; nieces, April Marie, Christina, Rose, Summer and Sunshine; nephew, Steven and grandmother, Rose Stoe.

A calling hour will be held 12 noon to 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 26, 2023 with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...