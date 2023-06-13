FULTON, NY – Susan I. Brown, 80, of Fulton, NY passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Susan led a beautiful life as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was a woman of faith, an avid camper at Brennan Beach, she loved horses, bird watching, a good book, her family, and a refreshing glass of Wild Turkey.

A native of Meridian, Susan lived in Fulton most of her life where she raised her family. She was held in high regard by those who knew her as a kind, fun, motherly figure to all. Susan was a vibrant free spirit with a contagious smile and a special sense of humor that often had everyone laughing with her. She was supportive, selfless, and truly a treasure to so many. She was the embodiment of fun, life, and love. As much love as she put into the world, was returned to her by all who knew her and who will miss her presence terribly as she unites with Jesus in heavenly paradise.

Susan was predeceased by her sister, Ginny VanEseltine; and her brother, Carl VanEseltine.

Susan is survived by her husband, James Brown; her three children, Daryl (Ordale) Brown, Lynn (Stephen) Mieczkowski, and Denise Brown; her sister, Sherry Saben-Wolford; brother, Lee VanEseltine; her eight grandchildren, Nicole (Josh) Hotchkiss, Michelle (Adam) Blauvelt, Stephanie Grover, Justine (Brad) Witkovsky, Kelly Grover, Kyle (Allison) Grover, Gary (Kimberly) Kemp and Mikayla (Randy) Kemp; and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who will all miss her dearly.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

