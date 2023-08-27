FULTON, NY – Thomas E. Mokwa, Jr., age 89 of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, august 23, 2023. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years, Jean Mokwa; and his parents, Thomas Sr and Anna Mokwa.

Thomas is survived by a close friend, Dawn Bennett and her family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing. He was a member of Bluegrass Association, Eastern Star, and the American Legion. Thomas was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1955 to 1959. He was a loving and dedicated husband and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Thomas’ life will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 2932 Warners Rd, Warners, NY where he will be accorded military honors. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

