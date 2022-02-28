FULTON – Thomas J. Cocopoti, Sr., age 78 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette Cocopoti; and parents, Santa and Ruby Woodruff Cocopoti.

Thomas is survived by his children, Jerry (Gloria) Cocopoti, Tina Cocopoti, Charlene (Charles) Bort, Thomas (April Smiley) Cocopoti, Jr, Santa (Christel) Cocopoti and Chastity (Brett) MacDougall; 24 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Thomas was an avid craftsman. He was a family man who enjoyed family get togethers. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton in the spring.

Graveside services will be 12 p.m., Friday, May 20 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

