GRANBY, NY – Trina J. George, 44, of Granby, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at home after battling a long illness.

She was born in Oswego, a daughter to the late Loren George and Bonnie VanDeLinder. Trina enjoyed crocheting and arts, and crafts. She also loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Trina will always be remembered for having a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee in her hand.

Surviving are her boyfriend, Robert Laribee, Jr.; five children, Betty Todd, Melissa McDougal, James Abbott, Jr., Victoria Abbott and Skylar Abbott; mother, Bonnie George; children’s father, James Abbott; 11 grandchildren; sister, Angela George; brother, Adam George; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Baby Girl.

Calling hours will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 25 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow.

