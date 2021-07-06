FULTON – Vincent S. Fitzgerald, 86, of East Syracuse, New York, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Born in Hartford, CT., a son to the late Arthur and Hazel (Courtney) Fitzgerald. Vince was raised in Fulton and attended Fulton High. After high school, he served in the Air Force then attended Syracuse University and Northeastern University.

Vince was the owner/operator of the Baskin Robbins and Hershey ice cream store in Syracuse for 32 years. People will always remember stopping by the ice cream store to get some good humor from Mr. Fitz.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Barbara (Black) Fitzgerald; three sons, Kevin (Pam) Fitzgerald, Brian Fitzgerald and Lee (Carrie) Fitzgerald; five grandchildren, Kaitlin, Perry, Kyle, Shane, and Cortney (Jacob) Gee.

All services will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

