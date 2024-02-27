FULTON – William “Bill” F. Price, age 92 of Fulton, NY passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024. He was predeceased by his first wife, Beverly Price; and his second, Marilyn Korb; children, Wanda Price and Russell Price, Sr. and Grandson, Russell Price Jr.

Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Sheila (Allan) Branchau and Tracy (Ron) Lundgren; grandchildren, Robert, Jolleen, Paul, and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Annabella, Jacob, Isaac, Noah, Taelor, and Brynlee.

Bill was a proud AirForce Veteran. He retired after 44 dedicated years with Nestle Co. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved hunting, fishing and raising birds. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 4pm to 6pm with a funeral service to follow at 6pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Bill will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Beverly at Mt. Adnah Cemetery in Fulton at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

