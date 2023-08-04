FULTON, NY – Carl R. Waldron, 77, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday August 1, 2023. Carl was born on June 12, 1946. He was a son to the late Carl and Ruth Waldron.

Carl was a United States Army Veteran. He worked as both a contractor and a security guard at the Social Security Office in Oswego.

Carl enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and anything to do with the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Roxanne (Bardin) Waldron; his children, Brian of Martville, Kevin of Hannibal, Michael of Fulton, Nicole of Phoenix, Lee of Fulton, Eugene of Fulton, Nolan of Fulton; his brother, Austin of Fulton. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday August 7, 2023, at the State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State Street, Fulton, NY 13069. Calling hours will be held at the church from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, and a funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in the town of Scriba.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

