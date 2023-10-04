OSWEGO – Rosemary E. Demm, 83, Passed away on September 30, 2023, at St. Luke Residential Care Facility in Oswego.

Aunt Rosie was born in Rochester and was raised in Oswego. She was a communicant of St. John’s Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. In her younger years she was a cashier at Castro Giovanni Grocery Store in Oswego. She cared for her sister and her mother during their illnesses. She also babysat for many years for her nieces and nephews. She loved doing circle word books, playing cards, and board games. She hosted many wonderful, delicious holiday dinners with her mom.

Aunt Rosie is predeceased by her mother, Ethel Demm; sisters, Beatrice Guernsey, Marie Thayer, Eileen Knopp; and brother, Louis Demm.

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Jacobson of California; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and a great great nephew.

As per her wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held for the family Friday October 6, 2023, at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

