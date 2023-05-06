FULTON – It is with great sadness, we announce Timothy Doyle, 60, passed away on May 2, 2023. Tim was born in Fulton, NY on April 30, 1963. He loved his wife, Kim and sons, Keith Haas, Keaton (Magen) Doyle, and Tyler Doyle.

It’s impossible to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. He was a rock that many leaned on, a strong man with a humble heart. A lover, a fighter, and the hardest worker we have ever known. He put his wife and family above everything: He taught his 3 sons by example how to be gentlemen and how to treat a woman. He showed us how to always do the right thing and to have unwavering love for friends and family.

Tim enjoyed motorcycles, bicycles, hot rods and muscle cars, and spending time with his family and friends. Tim loved buying homes and restoring them to their former glory in his hometown of Fulton, NY, and was an incredibly caring, loving, hardworking man.

Tim is predeceased by his parents Francis “Bunny” and Judith Doyle. Tim is survived by his wife Kimberlee; sons, Keith Haas, Keaton (Magen) Doyle, and Tyler Doyle; his beloved grandchildren, Ava and Aidan Greeney, Alyssa Haas, Natalie and Olivia Doyle; brother, Tracy (Michele) Doyle; in-laws, Barbara and Jack York; sister in law, Karen Acker; brother in laws, Jon (Jeannie) Poyneer, Patrick (Lorrie) Poyneer, Matthew (Paula) Poyneer; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm with a funeral service immediately following at 5:00 pm om Wednesday May 10th at the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 St. Rt. 48, Fulton, NY.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

