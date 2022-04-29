OSWEGO – Antoinette “Toni” Mills, 89, of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 27, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Strange) Newberry.

She tended bar for years at the American Legion. Toni loved to dance and go to dinner with friends and family. She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. She loved her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her cat Abby.

Surviving are her children Dawn Hannock of Oswego, Gale Mills Waas of Tennessee, Anne Samson of Oswego, Terri (Paul) Murphy of Oswego, Robert Mills of Oswego and David Mills of Florida, her sisters Catherine Lamb and Margaret Tanner, several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert D. Mills, her companion William Alton, her siblings Ed Searor, Miles Searor, Don Searor, Robert Bristol, Jeanette Bristol, and Ida Ross.

Calling hours will be held 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the local SPCA or Animal Shelters.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...