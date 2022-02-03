OSWEGO – Antonio Thomas D’Ambra, 76, of Oswego, New York, passed on February 1, 2022.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Anthony and Ruth Lourena (Prior) D’Ambra.

Antonio was a graduate of Oswego High School. He worked as a Police Officer for 10 years and later worked as an electrician for Niagara Mohawk for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Pathfinders Drum Corp. He was creative and was proud to have had a cartoon he created printed in the New Yorker. He loved his family and was most proud of his only child, daughter Gina and grandchildren Kendall and Lachlan. Time spent with his family was the most precious and will forever be treasured.

Antonio is survived by his loving daughter Gina Whitney of Penfield, his grandchildren Kendall and Lachlan Whitney, sisters Grace D’Ambra of Oswego and Jo Ann Watts of Oswego, and his niece Karyne Kuzawski and nephew Dakota Watts.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will follow in St Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

