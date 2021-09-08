OSWEGO – Charles Francis Kelly Sr., 87, of Oswego, New York, passed peacefully on September 6, 2021.

He was born in Oswego on January 27, 1934, to Patrick Kelly and Agnes (Carey) Kelly.

Chuck was a corrections officer. He retired in 1997 from Auburn Correctional Facility. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked fishing and gardening. Chuck also enjoyed trips to the casino and working on crossword puzzles.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Patricia (Henderson) Kelly, his children Maureen (Mark) Gordon of Granite City Fl., Nancy (Kevin) McAuley of Rutherford, N.J., Susan Kelly of East Alton, Il, Patrick (Arlene) Kelly of Westport NY, Charles (Karen) Kelly Jr. of Queensberry N.Y., stepdaughter Tressa (Joseph Krenzer) Clemmons, and stepson Thomas (Kimberly) Moshier of Scriba N.Y. Chuck also leaves behind his brother Leroy (Joan) Kelly of Point Pleasant Beach N.J., several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his best friend Chole, his adopted dog.

In respecting Chuck’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Services will be held privately and his burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chuck’s memory to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1 Oswego. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

