OSWEGO – Charles Lucas Cusyck of Oswego, born Nov. 30, 2020, passed away in the loving arms of his mother and father Wednesday April 7, 2021, at 18 weeks due to underdeveloped lungs.

Charles is predeceased by Great Grandparents Raymond and Sadie Cusyck, Great Grandfathers Charles Barnes and Keith Comins, Step-Grandfather Francis Dashnau, Great Uncles Frank Cusyck, Gale Holbrook, James Michael Caprin and Great Aunts Patricia Nagy and Patricia Holbrook.

He is survived by his twin brother Raymond Leroy Cusyck, his mother Stephanie Cusyck, his father Jay Hendrickson and his big sister Sophia Cusyck.

He is also survived by his Grandfather Thomas G. Cusyck, Grandparents Brian and Catherine Conzone, Grandmother Pearl Hendrickson, Grandfather David Hendrickson Jr, Great Grandparents Leroy and Patricia Hurlbut, Char (Billy) Himple and Thomas (Gail) Conzone, Cynthia Hutchinson, Dawn Barnes, Uncles Tommy (Rachel) Cusyck, Sam Conzone, David Hendrickson III and Aunt Beth (Rob) Meyers, Great Aunts Veronica Caprin, Jasmine (Billy) McGillick, Missy Siever Hurlbut, Donna Holbrook, Great Uncles Raymond (Dianne) Cusyck, Billy (Michelle) Cusyck, Walter Cusyck, Craig (Shell) Hurlbut, Leon Hurlbut and many other Great Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

A special recognition to Charlie’s second cousin Autumn Hurlbut for everything she has done for the family.

Services will be held Sunday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a small Catholic funeral service follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, open to the public. Please be sure to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be mailed in Charles’ name to the Crouse Hospital NICU 736 Irving Avenue, Syracuse NY 13210, attention Erin Vollmer.

They were the constant in Charlie’s life and the funds may contribute to saving another child. Despite Charlie’s short time on Earth, he was deeply loved and had a tremendous cheerleading squad. The family wants to extend thanks to all that followed his triumphs and disappointments and to all that prayed for him.

