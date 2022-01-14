OSWEGO – Cherie Ann King, 87, of Oswego, New York, passed on January 14, 2022.

Born in Oswego, Cherie was the daughter of the late John and Virginia (LeRoy) Rauss. Cherie was a graduate of Oswego High School. She married her husband the late Carl B. King and was a caring homemaker and loving mother to her four boys.

In her younger years, she worked at Greene’s Department store and later in life, after raising her family, worked for Cali’s Florist in Oswego. Cherie was a devout Catholic. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Choir before getting married and was an active member of St. Mary’s Church for many years. Cherie was an avid reader and also had an amazing green thumb with the ability to bring any plant back to life. She also served as Den Mother for the local Cub Scouts.

Cherie is survived by her loving sons Howard (Sandra) King of Oswego, twins Norman and Kenneth King of Oswego, and Benjamin (Janina) King of Oswego. Also surviving is her sister Joan (Neil) Smith of Vermont, two grandchildren Corey and Emily King, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cherie was predeceased by her husband, Carl B. King in 1985.

Per Cherie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, Oswego at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Donations can be made in Cherie’s name to St. Mary’s Church, Oswego.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

