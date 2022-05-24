SCRIBA, NY – Cheryl L. Burns, 55, of Scriba, New York, passed away on May 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of Connie (Albright) Haynes of Scriba and the late Richard Baker.

Cheryl was a graduate of Mexico High School. She married her husband of 34 years, Steven Burns and raised their children. Cheryl was a loving mother and wife. She also enjoyed tending to her gardens and loved to draw.

Cheryl was employed by Oswego Health where she worked as a nurse’s aide.

In addition to her mom Connie, Cheryl is survived by her loving husband and best friend Steven and their beloved children Brittany and Steven “Nick” Burns of Scriba. Cheryl also leaves behind her brother Richard (Marilyn) Baker of Oswego, and her sisters Deidra Baker of New Haven and Paula Baker of Scriba, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father Richard Baker.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022. A funeral service will follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego. Burial will take place in New Haven Cemetery after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Cheryl’s name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

