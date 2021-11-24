OSWEGO – Concetta Rose Foster, 54, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 20, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, Concetta was the daughter of the late Joseph Jr. and Carol Germain Solazzo.

Concetta attended Oswego City Schools and graduated from Oswego High School in 1985. She worked, along with her twin sister Christine, at Mcdonald’s from age 16-21 and made many lifelong friends while there. She was a Laborer for Local 633 and was a proud original member of the Local 214. Concetta loved her job, especially working alongside her husband. She loved her work family.

She also enjoyed working in her garden and listening to country music with her husband. Concetta loved watching movies and her favorite television shows with her son Johnathon. Concetta had an immense love for animals, especially her dogs. She loved and spoiled her dogs as if they were her children. She also enjoyed swimming in her pool with her neighbors and her great nephews and nieces.

Concetta is survived by the love of her life, her husband Michael Foster, her son and light of her life Johnathon (Amber), and siblings Joseph III (Kathy) Solazzo, Carol (David) Kavanaugh, Anthony (Cindy) Solazzo, Terry Solazzo, and twin Christine (Steve) Hutchinson all of Oswego.

She also leaves behind her Aunt Fran Solazzo, nieces and nephews Joe Solazzo IV, Jen Solazzo, Jessie (Curt) Miller, Josh Solazzo, Dustin Kavanaugh, KC Kavanaugh, godson Steven (Rikki) Hutchinson, Samantha Hutchinson, and Tay Solazzo; great nieces and nephews Bella Solazzo, Maddox Miller, Jax and Knox Miller, Cruz Joseph Gonzales, Canelo Vincent Gonzales, and Jordan Marie Hutchinson, and many close cousins especially Karen Solazzo with whom she communicated with daily.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A private family funeral will be held after.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Concetta’s name to the Oswego Animal Shelter. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

