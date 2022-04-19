OSWEGO – Daniel John Monacelli, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on April 8, 2022.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Susan (Kelly) and Barry Victory, of Oswego, New York. Daniel was raised in Oswego and was a proud member of the OHS Class of ’97.

After graduating from high school, Daniel found his true calling in life and joined the U.S. Army. Nothing made him more proud than his time served in the military. Unfortunately, due to a serious accident, his time in the military was cut short. He showed his true warrior spirit time and time again while recovering from his accident.

As a disabled U.S. veteran, Daniel would often volunteer his time at the VA Hospital. He also had a creative passion for writing poetry and painting.

He loved spoiling his two beloved cats, Ghost and Littlefoot. Daniel was an avid collector of all things Golden Girls. He was a caring thoughtful person who always remembered birthdays and dates that held special meanings.

Surviving besides his parents are a brother Andrew (Crystal) Monacelli of Texas and a sister Emily (Joe) Colloca of Oswego, as well as his beloved nieces and nephews Owen, Dylan, John Jack, Andrew Jr., Pamela, and Tommy.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 4-6 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

