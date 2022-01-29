OSWEGO – Debra M. Albright, 66, of Oswego, New York, died January 28, 2022.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Veronica (Dias) Donnell.

She worked as a Secretary for the New Life Christian Church in Watertown, New York.

Debra was a quilter and was loved by everyone who knew her.

Surviving is her husband, Robert Albright, daughter Roxanna Westlake, son Nathaniel Donnell, stepsons Clifford and Christopher Napoleon, a brother Abel Donnell, sisters Nathlie (Noland) Lorenzo and Cindy Donnell, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by a daughter LeAnn Visitacion and granddaughter Danielle Westlake.

Calling hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Tuesday February 1, with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego.

