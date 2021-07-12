OSWEGO – On July 11, 2021, Diane Rae Taft Mott passed peacefully into the afterlife, reuniting with her beloved Leo.

Known by many, and loved by all, Diane was a beacon of happiness and joy. The sharp-witted, five-foot-nothing, fireball was affectionately known by many names. Whether it was Lady Diane, Princess Di, Dee, or Gam-Gam… she would often say – just call me “Gram.”

Diane was born in Oswego, New York, on November 1st, 1933 to George and Margie Taft. She built an incredible life in “the city where the waters never end.” Though she never learned to swim, fate would destine her to meet the love of her life, a sailor named Leo Mott. The two would marry in August of 1952 and spawn three spirited children: David, Deborah, and Doreen. They became the Lord and Lady of Seneca Street, where Diane would play a motherly role for all the kids in the neighborhood. There was never a shortage of friendship or fun to be found at the Mott household. The legend of the “Candy Drawer” spreading through generations in the city, a place where you could get something sweet from someone even sweeter.

Resilient and resourceful, Diane never learned to drive, instead marching through her life with an unmatched sense of confidence and kindness. She would make her way to Wayne’s Drug Store where she served the people of Oswego a side of cheer along with their prescriptions and engraining her status as everyone’s “Gram.” Dee was never one to let too much work get in the way of a good time. Once a week, she held court with “The Frogs” — a troop of friends from high school that stayed connected for decades.

Diane was blessed with four grandchildren, three rambunctious boys named Jason, Ryan, and Sean, and one delightful granddaughter named Maggie. They would often jest about which one was the favorite grandchild, though Gram’s heart was big enough to love them all more than enough. Some say she never grew past five feet tall because the weight of that enormous heart stunted her growth. Everyone that knew Diane would find little evidence to dispute that thought.

Perhaps it was serendipity that she so closely resembled Mrs. Claus. The epitome of generosity and goodness, that was “Gram.”

Diane leaves behind a large legacy of family including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be the following day at St. Mary’s Church beginning at 10 a.m. and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

