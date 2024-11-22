OSWEGO – Edward J. Connors, of Oswego, passed away on November 19, 2024.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Charles and Alexandra (Nentarz) Connors.

Edward attended local schools, including the former St. Mary’s Parochial School. Following his education, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Edward worked and retired from the City of Oswego’s Department of Public Works. He enjoyed photography, reading, and especially his role as uncle to his beloved nieces and nephews.

Edward is survived by his brother Joseph Connors and sisters Mary Anderson and Patricia (James) Switzer-Moran, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in St. Peter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...