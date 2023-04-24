OSWEGO – Edwin (Ted) E. Croucher Sr., 85, of Oswego, passed away on April 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Ted was a lifelong resident of Oswego. After graduating from Oswego High School, he studied music at the Philadelphia Conservatory. Ted served in the United States Air Force, spending time in France & Germany when the Berlin wall was erected.

Ted’s working life was dedicated to public service. He was a New York State Trooper, a Deputy Chief of Police in Pulaski, an Assistant Coroner, and an Oswego County Deputy Sheriff. Ted loved music, especially jazz and was accomplished at playing piano which he did daily. He was also a communicant at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church throughout his adult life.

Ted is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elaine A. Croucher. (The pretty girl who grew up across the street) and their four children Edwin Jr. (Elaine), Eric (Rebeca), Mark (Kelly), and Alexis (Kelli). He also leaves behind six grandchildren Edwin III, Katelyn, Avery, Ryan, Alison, Charlotte, and one great grandchild Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation at www.alpha1.org/donate.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Christ the Good Shepherd. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

